Police seek suspect in armed robbery Sunday at Hy-Vee gas station in Prairie Village

Police are investigating an armed robbery Sunday morning at a gas station in Prairie Village.

Officers responded to the robbery just after 7:20 a.m. at a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh at 7720 State Line Road, said Capt. Ivan Washington, a spokesman for the Prairie Village Police Department, in a news release.

An investigation showed a man entered the store, showed the clerk a handgun and demanded money, Washington said. He left the store in a black Chevy Tahoe.

Officers described the man as being about 5’8” or 5’9” with a small build and long black hair wearing a blue beanie, black face mask, black windbreaker, blue gloves, tan pants and gray tennis shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.