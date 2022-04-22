Police seek suspect in art supplies thefts

Apr. 22—MANKATO — Mankato police are seeking a suspect in connection with a series of thefts that occurred April 1, 2 and 4 and resulted in more than $1,000 of art supplies being stolen from a local store.

The suspect in the Hobby Lobby thefts is a white male with brown hair. On one occasion he was wearing a black, red, and white sweatshirt, red sweatpants and blue shoes, police said. On another occasion he wore a blue puffy jacket, red sweatpants and had a bike.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.