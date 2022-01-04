Police seek suspect after assault on woman

Jan. 4—State Police announced Monday they are still asking the public's help locating 29-year-old Anthony Masi after an assault in Oneonta on Thursday, Dec. 30.

According to a media release, troopers in Oneonta were called to the Budget Inn on state Route 23 about 6 p.m. Thursday for a report of a woman bleeding. When troopers arrived, they found a victim bleeding heavily from a large cut on her nose. The victim was taken to Bassett Hospital, and transferred to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse to undergo surgery, according to release.

Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska said Monday the victim had been released from the hospital.

The preliminary investigation determined Masi attacked the victim with a "machete-type knife" during an argument, the release said.

Anyone with information about Masi or his location is asked to contact State Police at 607-561-7400.