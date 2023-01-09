Police seek suspect in attempted kidnapping in Ligonier Township

Jan. 8—Ligonier Valley police are searching for a motorist who is a suspect in an attempted kidnapping Sunday morning in Ligonier Township.

According to police, the male driver attempted to abduct a female jogger at gunpoint shortly before 10 a.m. on Route 381 in Rector.

The suspect ordered the jogger to get into the trunk of his vehicle and fired shots but did not direct them toward her, police Chief John Berger confirmed.

The jogger was able to fight off the suspect without suffering any injuries, Berger said. He said the suspect drove away when a resident who saw the struggle drove up to offer help.

The suspect is described as being 50 to 60 years old, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a "scruffy" white beard.

He was driving an older model blue sedan with chipping paint headed north on Route 381 toward Route 30.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspect is asked to contact 911.

