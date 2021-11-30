Police seek suspect in burglaries at north Athens auto repair shop, liquor store

Athens-Clarke police are trying to identify a man they say burglarized two businesses in north Athens and may be driving a red Mercedes Benz stolen at one location.

Police said the man twice broke into Hopewell Tire & Auto Repair on Jefferson Road and tried to get inside Bootleggers liquor store on Tallassee Road.

The burglaries at the auto repair shop occurred on Oct. 1 and again Sunday night, while the same man tried to break into the liquor store on Sunday night through the front door, but was unable to break the security glass with a concrete block, according to the report.

A suspect sought for three burglaries in Athens is seen on surveillance video.

The suspect, caught on a surveillance camera during the Oct. 1 burglary at Hopewell, is described as a Black male with a tattoo of a spider on his chest. During that burglary, the thief stole a company phone and some cash.

Police released photos of the suspect Tuesday on the department's Facebook page.

In the most recent Hopewell burglary, the man stole a Google Chrome book, some money and checks. He also took the keys to a customer's Mercedes, police said.

At Bootleggers, police examined security footage which showed a Mercedes stop at the store and the driver then attempting to break the glass door.

Police said the burglary suspect is driving a stolen red Mercedes Benz as seen in this surveillance-camera image.

A woman who was at a gas station across the street reported she heard a loud banging noise and saw a red vehicle leave the liquor store and travel up Tallassee Road, according to the report.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Erik Hogan at (762) 400-7306 or e-mail erik.hogan@accgov.com.

