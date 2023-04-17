Lubbock police are asking for the public's help identifying this man, who they say used a gun while taking merchandise from a central Lubbock business on March 30.

Lubbock police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for aggravated robbery who they say used a gun while taking merchandise from a central Lubbock business last month.

The Lubbock Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is looking for a Hispanic male in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Pittsburg Pirates baseball hat, a white Reebok shirt, a black hoodie with gray sleeves, red pants, black shoes and a gator-style mask with a skull on it.

According to an LPD report, the unknown man entered Harbor Freight Tools at 3416 Interstate 27 about 8:30 a.m. March 30 and attempted to leave the store without paying for an item. The store's cashier told police the man placed the item on the counter, and as she was beginning to ring up his transaction, he reached into his pocket, then picked up the item and turned toward the door.

The store's manager reportedly tried to stop the man from leaving by pushing a shopping cart in front of the door and noticed a handgun in his hand. The report states the man turned toward the manager with the gun and told him to "watch out" as he left the store.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident is urged to call Detective Trevor Ward at 806-775-2432.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police seek suspect in central Lubbock armed robbery