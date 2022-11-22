Police seek suspect in Hempfield gift card fraud

Nov. 22—State police are seeking the public's help in identifying a fraud suspect in an incident last month at the Hempfield Walmart.

Police said a man shown in surveillance photos they released on Monday is suspected of making a fraudulent return of gift cards at the store at about 3 p.m. on Oct 29.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the state police station in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .