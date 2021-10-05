Police seek suspect in homicide

Oct. 5—Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives said Monday they are sorting through "a lot of evidence" as they seek a suspect in the city's 12th murder of 2021.

Investigators indicated that they have "a significant amount of material" to sort through and that it may "take some time" to identify and arrest a suspect or suspects in the slaying of Tracy Green

Green's bullet-riddled body was found in the home and barber shop that bears his name just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Falls Police patrol officers had responded to an initial report of a "man shot."

As officers were racing to the scene, police dispatchers said that a 911 operator was speaking with the victim, by phone, who said he had ben shot. Before officers could reach the home and business at 1509 18th St,. dispatchers reported that the 911 operator had heard five gunshots.

In a recording, reviewed by the Gazette, the 911 operator can be heard saying, "Five shots. Five shots fired."

As the police dispatcher relays that information to responding officers, the 911 operator can be heard saying, "Sir. Sir. Are you there?" Then, after a pause, the operator says, "Hello? Is anybody there?"

Officers arriving on the scene found a door to the home and business open and entered the building. Once inside, the officers said they found Green on the floor and attempted to provide first aid.

The officers reported that Green had been shot "multiple times."

Niagara Falls Fire and EMTS, who had also responded to the shooting call, and were staging nearby, joined police at the scene, but Green, 58, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Criminal investigators declined to speculate about a possible motive for the murder but did say they are looking into a number of possible scenarios.

Detectives are asking anyone who might have information about the shooting to contact them at 286-4553 or 286-4711.