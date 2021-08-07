Police seek suspect involved in shooting

Aug. 7—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a male they believe was involved in a shooting on the city's northeast side.

According to a department media release, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East North Street around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in reference to the incident.

Upon arrival, authorities located a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in a nearby alleyway, the release noted.

Police did not immediately identify the victim, but the release did indicate that he was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

His condition is unknown at this time.

However, during an interview with police, that same man described his alleged attacker as a heavy-set and light-skinned Black male who was wearing a black mask at the time the shooting occurred.

The victim also told authorities that the unidentified man fled the scene in a dark-colored hatchback — possibly a Toyota Yaris — with possible rear-end damage, and he traveled northbound in the alley between Purdum and Jay streets before turning eastbound on Spraker Street, the release stated.

Investigators are now urging anyone in that vicinity to review surveillance footage before, during and after the time the incident occurred.

If you also have any other additional information that can help authorities in this case, contact Det. Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

