Police seek suspect in murder investigation

Mar. 3—A Houston man is wanted for murder after a Palestine woman was shot and killed Thursday night.

According to Chief Mark Harcrow, just before 10 p.m. March 2, officers responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 200 block of of Joe Louis St. in Palestine.

Officers found Brittany Johnson, 30, inside of the home with a gunshot wound to the torso. EMS transported her to the emergency room at Palestine Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

During the initial investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Johnson's ex-boyfriend Joseph Christopher Cole, 50, of Houston.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cole's arrest for the charge of murder, issued by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas.

The Palestine Police Department is currently seeking Cole.

Anyone with information related to this case can contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.