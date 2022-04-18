Police seek suspect in Orlando shooting

Detectives gathered evidence at an Orlando home connected to an early morning shooting, police said.

Officers responded to Poppy Avenue near Raleigh Street around 4 a.m. Monday after reports of gunfire.

On scene, officers said they located a shooting victim at a home along Poppy Avenue.

See map below for approximate location of shooting:

Police said his injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Investigators also said the victim returned fire during the incident.

Officers have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

Around 7:45 a.m., a WFTV news crew saw a tow truck haul away a car as detectives removed yellow crime scene tape.

