Police seek suspect, person of interest in Water Street shooting

Sep. 21—Morgantown Police Department is looking for a suspect and a person of interest thought to be involved in an alleged shooting at 1993 Water St. in Morgantown on Wednesday evening.

MPD officers responded to the shots fired call at about 7:25 p.m. and once on scene found a male victim with gunshot wounds to his hand and back, according to a press release.

Police say witnesses on scene described the suspected shooter as "a black male with dreadlock-style hair wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt."

The suspect was seen by witnesses running from the scene near the Caperton Trail toward the downtown area.

Additional witnesses claimed to have later seen the suspect leaving in a "black sedan resembling a Volkswagen Jetta, " the release said.

Police are also looking for a second person of interest who was seen fleeing the area. The second male is described by witnesses as "a light-skinned black male wearing an orange T-shirt."

Initial reports of the shooting heard via emergency communications radio indicated law enforcement had recovered a firearm on the trail near the boat dock, however communications officials were unable to confirm that in time for this report.

Mon EMS transported the unidentified victim to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries. The severity of the gunshot wounds suffered by the victim, along with his current condition, were unavailable at this time.

No additional information had been released regarding the shooting as of Thursday afternoon.

Police ask anyone with information related to the shooting to please call the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.