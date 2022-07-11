Police seek suspect who robbed woman at gunpoint in Wilmington

Police are investigating the robbery of a woman at gunpoint in Wilmington.

Police say the robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. July 6 on the trails behind the Wilmington Family Medical Center at 500 Salem St.

The woman was walking in the woods when she was approached by a man who showed a handgun and demanded her phone and jewelry, according to police.

The suspect is described as in his mid-40s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 180 pounds, with blue eyes, messy darker blonde hair and unkempt facial hair. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, dark blue t-shirt and darker brown pants, police say.

Police believe the robbery is an isolated incident, but residents are warned to be mindful of their surroundings in secluded areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington detectives at 978-658-5071.

