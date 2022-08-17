Police seek suspect in rocket ship carnival ride theft in Moraine

Aug. 17—Police are investigating after a carnival ride worth an estimated $60,000 was stolen from a banquet center parking lot in Moraine over the weekend.

The ride has been recovered as of Wednesday morning. However, no arrests have been made, according to Moraine police.

Around 2:44 p.m. Monday, police responded to The Mandalay Banquet Center at 2700 E. River Road on a report of a theft. A man advised police that around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, a white truck pulled into the parking lot and stole a carnival ride that was attached to a trailer, according to an incident report.

The ride, a 16-foot rocket ship, was rented for an event on Saturday and waiting for the rental company to be able to pick it up.

When an officer spoke to the rental company, a worker estimated the value of the ride to be about $60,000 and said it was one of three currently operating in the country, according to the report.

The worker also told the officer a ride operator spotted the truck and ride Sunday night near South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard heading toward the highway, the police report read.

The incident remains under investigation. We will update this story as more information is available.