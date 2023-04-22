Police seek suspect in sex attack on woman jogging along Eustis road

Eustis police say they’re looking for the man who attacked a young woman as she was out for a jog Friday morning.

The victim told police she was jogging on Country Club Drive around 10:30 a.m. when she was approached from behind and grabbed.

According to police, the victim said the suspect wrapped his arms around her and began to “aggressively thrust his hips” into her in what was described as a sexual motion.

Police say the victim used the water bottle she was carrying to strike the suspect in the head, causing him to run away and allowing her to break free.

The suspect was described as an approximately 6-foot tall black man wearing all black with a black hoodie and blue and black face mask. He was last seen running towards the southeast.

Police say they’re still collecting leads in an attempt to track the suspect down, including gathering statements from witnesses and canvassing the area for security cameras that may have captured an image of him.

Anyone with information that may help solve the case is encouraged to contact the Eustis Police Department at (352) 357-4121.

Tips can also be submitted through Crimeline by calling 800-423-8477. Callers who leave Crimeline tips that lead to a felony arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

