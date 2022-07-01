Police seek suspect in Shoofly Street shooting

Jul. 1—Santa Fe police have identified a suspect in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Shoofly Street in the Baca District of the Santa Fe Railyard that left a man severely wounded.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Eugene P. Chacon, 38, charging him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the Santa Fe Police Department announced in a news release Friday, but he has not yet been arrested. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Chacon is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man who sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, the news release said.

Court records show Chacon has faced several felony and misdemeanor charges in the past, including trafficking controlled substances, aggravated assault and battery against a household member.

He was last seen on Baca Street the day of the incident driving a gold, 2008 Mercedes four-door vehicle, according to the news release, which also said Chacon frequents the Española and Santa Fe areas.

The case remains under active investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on Chacon's whereabouts or the location of his vehicle to call the department at 505-428-3710, call 911 or contact Detective Javier Vigil at jjvigil1@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5412.