Police seek suspect in stabbing, tell public to avoid this Raleigh intersection
Raleigh police are telling the public to avoid the area near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Millbrook Road Wednesday evening as officers search for a stabbing suspect who fled the area.
At around 1:41 p.m. Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department responded to a reported stabbing near the intersection in northwest Raleigh.
Westbound Millbrook Road between Davis Circle and Glenwood Avenue remained closed as of 5 p.m.
Several police officers and investigators were present at the scene.
Officers collected evidence and photographed a gray Acura SUV left parked with its hazard lights flashing on Glenwood Avenue in front of the stoplight at the intersection, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.
Westbound Millbrook Road is currently closed between Davis Drive and Glenwood Avenue.
Police are asking anyone with information call the Police Department at 919-996-3335, or to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.