Police seek suspect in Stowe shooting; victim upgraded to fair condition
Apr. 7—A 29-year-old Stowe man is wanted by police in connection with an early-morning shooting April 4 outside a township nightclub.
Stowe Township police responded to a call for shots fired at 3:15 a.m. Sunday outside of the True Diamonds nightclub on Island Avenue.
The 31-year-old victim was shot multiple times in his upper body. He was driven to a Pittsburgh hospital in someone's vehicle.
On Tuesday, his condition was upgraded from critical to fair, county police said.
Police are seeking Michael S. Mitchell, 29, of Stowe, in connection with the shooting. A felony warrant has been issued for Mitchell on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
During the investigation, detectives found multiple bullet casings in the club's parking lot. The injured man was a True Diamonds customer, according to police. He was not otherwise identified.
It was the second shooting to have taken place in and around the club since December.
A 22-year-old North Huntingdon woman was killed following a Dec. 5 shootout outside the club between a club security officer and 32-year-old Jerrel Ingram of Arlington Heights Ingram was arrested and charged in January.
Anyone with information on Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477) or use the police's social media sites. Callers can remain anonymous.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .