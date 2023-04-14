Police seek suspect in Thursday night shooting that injured woman on Maple Street

A 45-year-old Bloomington woman was shot several times Thursday night on North Maple Street and police are looking for a suspect who fired into the woman's car as she backed out of a driveway.

She drove herself to a nearby business in the 700 block of West 17th Street and asked a store clerk to call for help. A Bloomington Police Department officer administered first aid in the parking lot until an ambulance with medics arrived.

The victim was shot in the shoulder, according to a BPD news release. The incident was reported at 10:20 p.m., when several people called 911 saying they had just heard gunshots fired in the 1200 block of North Maple Street.

The woman was driving a car registered to a 76-year-old man who was not present when the shooting happened. The car had a shattered rear window and several bullet holes in the side and back.

As officers raced to the scene of the gunshots, a clerk at a business on 17th Street called 911 to report a woman had entered the business saying she had been shot.

Officers found several spent shell casings in the street where the shooting took place.

When interviewed by a detective at the hospital, the woman said she was backing out of a driveway on Maple Street when she noticed a vehicle stopped behind hers. "She said that an unknown person wearing a face covering exited the vehicle and began shooting at her vehicle before speeding off in an unknown direction," the news release said.

Anyone with information or possible surveillance video from the area of the shooting is asked to call BPD Detective Jeff Rodgers at 812-339-4477.

During the past week, BPD officers responded to two other incidents where gunshots were fired in town. No arrests have be made in those cases.

At 6:45 p.m. on April 9, which was Easter Sunday, several bullets were fired into cars parked in a residential area in the 2300 block of South Rockport Road. Three cars were stuck by bullets; no one was hurt.

The day before, police were called to the 500 block of South Basswood Drive at 12:30 a.m. when four to six shots were fired after some kind of altercation, according to police reports. Witnesses reported hearing people shouting before they heard shots.

Police found bullet holes in the facade of an apartment building. One bullet traveled through the window of an apartment where two children reside. A parked car nearby had the back glass shot out. No one was hurt.

