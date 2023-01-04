Police seek suspect in New Year's Day stabbing downtown

Bloomington police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a man in a downtown Bloomington alley early on New Year's Day.

The 32-year-old victim sustained a serious stab wound that required emergency surgery at IU Health Bloomington Hospital, according to a Bloomington Police Department news release. His condition was not available.

Officers who arrived after the 1:23 a.m. 911 call rendered medical aid until medics got there.

Before being sedated for surgery, the man told police he had been at the Atlas Ballroom bar in the 200 block of South College Avenue earlier that night, where he had encountered the suspect, whom he didn't know.

He said that when he later left the bar, he was walking in a nearby alley when the same man approached him, stabbed him in the torso with a knife and fled. The victim walked toward College Avenue, where he asked someone to call 911 for help.

Police reviewed security camera footage from the bar, but so far, no suspect has been identified or located. Anyone with information about the stabbing can call BPD Detective Jon Muscato at 812-339-4477.

Other police incidents

BPD officers were kept busy the first few hours of the new year. Twenty minutes after the stabbing call, there was a domestic violence complaint on Stull Avenue with injuries, followed by 22-year-old punched to the ground at Kalao nightclub at 2:02 a.m. and a fight among four patrons at La Una Cantina six minutes later.

At 2:24 a.m., officers responding to a 911 call to the 400 block of North Spring Street found four people injured in a fight and arrested a 38-year-old man on battery and drug charges.

Twenty minutes after that, officers took a vandalism report on Willis Drive from a man who said a woman he knows had just thrown something at his residence and shattered a window. Half an hour later, officers administered Narcan to a 43-year-old man who suffered an overdose at the Fairfield Inn hotel and was taken to the hospital.

