Police seek suspects in burglary investigation

Dec. 6—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating two individuals they say entered a building on the city's west side and took several items.

Investigators say several of the items that were taken during the reported burglary — which took place Monday at a structure in the 1800 block of West Defenbaugh Street — were located nearby, according to a department media release.

Upon further investigation into the incident, surveillance footage was obtained, which appeared to show the two alleged suspects, per the release.

One of them is described as being thin in build, with dark clothing and a face mask that covered his face.

The second suspect, according to investigators, appeared to be a heavy-set white male with curly hair, and wearing a Loony Tunes-style sweatshirt, red pants and possibly glasses.

If you know the identity or whereabouts of either individual, you are asked to contact Det. Brent Wines at 765-456-7342 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also leave an anonymous tip for KPD by texting TIPKPD to 847411, adding a space, typing in your information and then hitting send.