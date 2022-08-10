Police seek suspects after city shooting

Aug. 10—CUMBERLAND, Md. — Law enforcement agencies around Allegany County were looking for two men Tuesday following an afternoon shooting that reportedly injured one person on North Chase Street in Cumberland.

The suspects in the 3 p.m. incident were described in police radio broadcasts as two Black men driving a blue van.

The injured person was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance. The extent of the victim's injuries was unclear.

Further information was not immediately available.