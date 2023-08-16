Police seek suspects who drove into Pikesville jewelry store and stole items
The burglary at Radcliffe Jewelers happened around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Over 68,500 five-star reviewers can't mask their excitement over this sleep hero either! Grab it on sale at Amazon.
New York City will ban TikTok from government devices, The Verge reported on Wednesday.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Dolphins vs. Texans game.
Gage sustained the non-contact injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Jets.
Google will stop supporting Assistant on smartwatches running Wear OS 2 in the near future. If you rely on Assistant on an older device, you might want to upgrade to a newer model soon.
YouTube has revealed some more NFL Sunday Ticket features for the upcoming season, including replays and live chat. The service is also offering monthly payment plans in most states starting today.
We're almost in the heat of fantasy football draft season — so why not start thinking about team names?
Get ready for another great season of football analysis, guest appearances and laughs with Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon.
Another highlight: A streaming stick for $27.
While Florida isn't alone in seeing its insurance rates balloon, The Sunshine State's insurance premiums are growing faster than many others.
This week, Alex had Amplitude CEO Spenser Skates on the show to talk about the company's journey since the time it went public in late 2021, which happened to be right before investor sentiment changed. After a successful IPO, Amplitude warned analysts and investors alike in early 2022 that it was seeing some macroeconomic pressure, which led to its stock being sharply repriced. The current state of the business software buyer, and when Skates expects demand for digital goods and services to improve.
Housing starts for both new single- and multi-family units increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.452 million units.
In 2019, just two battery factories were operating in the United States with another two under construction. Today, there are about 30 battery factories either planned, under construction or operational in the country. U.S. President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law August 16, 2022, might not have been the initial catalyst behind the onshoring battery factory trend.
Here are the best SSDs you can get right now, plus how to choose the right one for you.
CATL, the Chinese battery giant and a major supplier to Tesla, has unveiled its latest product that aims to solve electric vehicles' charging and range limitations. The battery, dubbed Shenxing or "god-like movement," is able to refuel up to 400 kilometers (250 miles) of range in 10 minutes, Gao Han, chief technology officer of CATL's e-car division, said at a launch briefing on Wednesday.
The Dodgers have gone 13-1 so far in August and hold a nine-game lead in the NL West.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Panthers vs. Giants game.
It's so easy to turn your mildewy shower into a luxe spa experience at a tropical resort.
'Tis the season to wear all of the white.
“Technically and legally there's not much really truly blocking the government from getting the information they want if they want it,” Allison Young, digital forensics analyst at The Legal Aid Society, told Engadget.