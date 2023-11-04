Police seek suspects in fatal Friday shooting on Green Bay's west side

GREEN BAY - Green Bay authorities are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting that took place Friday afternoon at an apartment complex on the city's west side.

Green Bay Police Department officers arrived at around 5 p.m. on the 1700 block of Western Avenue for a weapons call, only to discover that a 30-year-old Green Bay man, wounded by a gun shot, was already taken to a local hospital by a witness. The man did not survive his injuries.

According to a news release from the department, witnesses told police the victim was attending a party when he was shot in the parking lot. There were no other injuries; police say it was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-260912. Anonymous tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867, submit information online at 432stop.com, or use the "P3 Tips" app.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Man fatally shot on Green Bay's Western Avenue Friday, suspects sought