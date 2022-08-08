Police seek suspects after male wounded in the shoulder in Erie's latest shooting

Erie police are searching an area of the city's west side for evidence and information after a male was shot on Sunday night.

The shooting was reported on Sunday at 7:23 p.m. at West 29th and Cherry streets. Officers who went to the neighborhood to investigate reports of shots fired found a male with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, Erie police reported Monday morning.

The male, whose name was not released and whose age was not immediately available, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police had no suspects in the shooting Monday morning.

Additional details in the incident were not immediately available Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Return to GoErie.com for updates.

