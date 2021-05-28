Police seek suspects in Mt. Oliver homicide

Joe Napsha, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
·1 min read

May 28—The Allegheny County Police homicide unit and Mt. Oliver police are seeking assistance in identifying the suspects in the May 19 shooting death of a man and the wounding of two others.

Police on Thursday released a video of the suspects just prior to the shooting at 12:12 a.m. May 19 in the 500 block of Brownsville Road. Robert P. Johnson, 29, of Pittsburgh, died at the scene.

Two other men, ages 27, and 28, were shot in the legs and were treated.

One suspect is seen wearing blue jeans with a gray, red and navy-blocked hoodie sweatshirt and black sneakers.

The second suspect is wearing blue jeans with a black sweatshirt with white lettering across the chest and black-and-gold sneakers.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .

