Police seek suspects in separate shootings

Jan. 21—The Huntsville Police Department is seeking the community's help in investigating a pair of unrelated shootings that occurred over the weekend, leaving one in critical condition.

Police were dispatched to a report of deadly conduct around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the Woodhollow Apartment complex at 2451 Lake Road.

The victim told the officers he woke up to a loud bang at 2 a.m. the night prior and an unknown suspect had shot a bullet into his front door and he found shells on the floor near his couch in the apartment.

"We don't know the circumstances and we don't know why someone would shoot a gun into the apartment, but it's kind of suspicious that the victim did not call us immediately once he heard the shot," said. Lt. Jim Barnes, police spokesperson.

"We will investigate it, we'll check for cameras in the area, we may ask neighbors if they've heard anything. Certainly, if we can identify a suspect, we'll proceed with the case," Barnes added.

Across town, police responded to reports of a shooting around 2:48 a.m. Sunday in front of building 32 at the Sam Houston Cottages at 340 Bowers Blvd.

A fraternity hosted a large party at the Walker County Fair Grounds earlier that evening with an after party at the Cottages, where witnesses said a fight broke out, leading to gunshots.

Two men were struck in the shooting — one in the foot, who has since been released from Huntsville Memorial Hospital with minor injuries and the other in both his shoulder and leg and was life flighted to the Woodlands to Herman Memorial Hospital, where he's currently in critical, but stable condition.

Both victims are known to be college students, however, officers are not sure which colleges they're from, since there were five different colleges involved in the party, including Sam Houston State University.

HPD detectives responded to the scene that night to interview witnesses and recovered some guns and bullet casings from the scene, which are still being processed at this time. Police are continuing to canvass the area to talk to other possible witnesses and find cameras that could give further insight to the incident.

"We don't have any suspects as of yet, we're still trying to develop a suspect. There were several hundred people out, we talked to numerous witnesses and we're still canvassing the area for Ring doorbell cameras, weather cameras and trying to develop a suspect at this time," Barnes said.

Those with information about either shootings can contact the Huntsville Police Department at 936-291-5480.