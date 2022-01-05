Police seek suspects in shooting that wounded juvenile

File photo

A 17-year-old male was injured Tuesday night on Wood Street after gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles.

Mansfield police Capt. Shari Robertson said patrol officers responded to the area of 304 Wood St. based on a “Shotspotter” activation which alerted the officers to the gunfire.

The audio-sensing technology is used in more than 100 cities, including Toledo, Columbus, Youngstown Dayton and Cincinnati. It works by installing sensors, or rather microphones, on buildings and lightpoles. according to Mansfield police.

When the sensors pick up something that resembles the sound of gunfire, a location is established based on the amount of time it takes for the sound to travel to each sensor.

Once at that location, a resident said that subjects in a black Durango and other subjects in a silver Jeep Patriot had been shooting at each other in the roadway, Robertson said.

The Jeep was found in front of 284 Wood St., unoccupied and with its doors ajar. The Jeep had been struck several times by gunfire and blood was found inside the driver’s side area, she said. The black Durango had fled the scene.

Approximately 15 bullet casings were collected from the roadway as well as a bullet that had struck the residence at 284 Wood St., she said.

Officers were told that subjects had fled from the Jeep on foot and one male subject wearing a gray hoodie had fled southbound toward Walter Avenue. A short time later, officers were told a male juvenile victim had shown up at OhioHealth Mansfield Emergency Room suffering from a non-life threatening injury believed to be gun related, Robertson said.

The juvenile victim was contacted and he told officers he was operating the silver Jeep at the time of the shooting. He said he was shot by an unknown person in another vehicle for unknown reasons but refused to give additional information about the incident, Robertson said.

At this time, no other shooting victims were located and the suspects remain at large.

"We're looking into it to see if it is related to other shootings we've had in the past 1½ months," Robertson said.

"We are concerned about the number of shots fired. Fortunately no one was seriously injured," she said Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mansfield police Major Crimes Section at 419-755-9724.

