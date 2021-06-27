Police seek suspects in West End Overlook brush fire

Jun. 27—Pittsburgh police said three male suspects are wanted for questioning in connection with a brush fire set Sunday early morning near the West End Overlook building.

Witnesses said three males, estimated to be between 17 to 19 years old, attempted to break the glass doors at the front of the building at 4:45 a.m. then set fire to decorative bunting on the overlook railing that caused brush on the hillside to burn, according to police.

Pittsburgh firefighters responded the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze.

The three suspects fled towards Rue Grande Vue Street and Lorenz Avenue, police said.

Authorities are seeking information about the suspects or video of the incident.

