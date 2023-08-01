Police seek suspects in Yuba City shooting

Jul. 31—Yuba City Police Department investigators are currently searching for two suspects in connection to a shooting early Sunday night near the intersection of Queens Avenue and Upland Drive, officials said Monday.

According to the department, there were "numerous calls" around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday regarding an adult male who had been shot near the intersection in Yuba City. As officers arrived, they found an adult Hispanic male suffering from a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville, officials said.

After responding to the scene, members of the Yuba City Police Investigation Unit found through their investigation that two suspects walked up to the victim and fired a single shot, striking the victim. The two then fled the scene on foot, department officials said.

"The motive for the shooting at this time is unknown," the department said. "The description of the two suspects is limited because they were wearing hoodie sweatshirts and masks. Yuba City investigators located evidence at the scene which they are currently processing in an effort to develop leads in the case."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4661 or the anonymous tip line at 530-822-2026.