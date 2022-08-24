Police seek SUV wanted in hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod that left young boy seriously hurt

Police have released images of an SUV that is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod over the weekend that left a young boy seriously injured.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a child in the area of Higgins Crowell Road in Yarmouth around 9:45 a.m. Saturday learned the driver of an SUV had struck an 8-year-old boy on scooter, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

“The motor vehicle immediately accelerated after impacting the child and fled the scene,” the department said in a statement.

The boy was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, then flown to Boston in a medical helicopter. His injuries are described as serious and he is still recovering in the hospital.

Investigators are now searching for a silver Mercedes SUV with tinted windows. The SUV is said to have sustained frontend damage on the passenger side, including a broken lens on either the headlight or blinker.

Anyone who lives in the area of Abells Road and Berry Avenue is urged to contact police if they have a home surveillance camera.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

