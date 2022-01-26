Police seek thief in Act 2 break-in

Jan. 26—Santa Fe police are searching for a man in connection with a Jan. 14 commercial burglary.

Police believe the man broke into an Act 2 store off Paseo De Peralta around 5 a.m by shattering a window, according to a news release. He then stole various items from the store, though the release does not state how much value was lost.

The man is believed to be 5-foot-10 and about 180 pounds with a light-skinned complexion, the release said. He was seen on video surveillance wearing a blue or purple sweatshirt.