Police seek third suspect in double homicide

Apr. 10—Tyler Police are seeking the public's help in finding a third suspect after a shooting left two Athens teens dead March 23, in Tyler.

A Capital Murder warrant has been obtained on Lakimbrick Rashawn Horn, a 19-year-old man from Tyler with a $1,000,000 bond. He may be in a 2003 brown Ford-F-150 with Texas LP# RMP4779.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous. If know his whereabouts or see the truck, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

According to Tyler PD: The deceased have been identified as Donovan Dodd, a 19-year-old man from Athens, and Ladarius Jackson, a 17-year-old man from Athens.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 9:50 p.m. March, 23, at Royal Crest Apartments, at 1909 Sybil Ln. in Tyler to find the two men dead in a car from multiple gunshot wounds.

A short time after the original call, a call came in from a home on Park Place in Tyler from a person who had also been shot at the apartment complex. He was transported to a local hospital, treated for a gunshot wound and released.

Their families have been notified. All persons involved in this case have been identified or are known to investigators.

This is still an active case. If anybody has any information on this incident, please contact the Tyler Police Department.