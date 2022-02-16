Police seek tips in Hornerstown killing

Feb. 16—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Johnstown detectives are scouring surveillance video and pursuing other leads into a Saturday homicide, police Capt. Chad Miller said.

They continue to encourage the community to provide any details that might help them piece together the case.

"Our detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to put the pieces to this case together ... but just like with any case, we need the community's help," Miller said.

Terrell Green, 41, a Philadelphia native, was pronounced dead at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center following a shooting on the 900 block of Ash Street near the former Clubhouse Bar, police have said. As of Tuesday, police did not have a suspect, Miller said.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip by texting messages to a web-based program through Tip411. To send a tip, begin the text with the letters "JPD" and send the message to 847411. The message is then forwarded anonymously to Johnstown police.

Tips can also be submitted at cityofjohnstownpa.net/tip411-submit-a-tip or by calling the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-472-2100, investigators said.