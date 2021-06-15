Police seek tips on pair of stolen vans

Jun. 15—The Village of Sidney Police Department is seeking assistance locating two Frontier Communications vans that were stolen over the weekend.

The vans, which contained assorted tools and equipment, were believed to have been stolen from the Frontier Communications building in Sidney sometime between Sunday night, June 13, and Monday morning, June 14, according to police.

Each of the vans is a full-size Chevrolet Express. One is a 2008 model with New York license plate 64460JV and the second is a 2012 model with New York license plate 74516MC.

The graphics on both vans are identical to the one in the photo.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 607-561-2301. Anyone who finds or observes either van should call 911 immediately.