The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a deadly shooting early Friday at a downtown Lubbock home.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Avenue M at 5:29 a.m. Friday for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located 40-year-old David Perez with a gunshot wound in his side. He was taken via ambulance to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, prompting the investigation to be turned over to metro unit investigators.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Perez was in the back of the residence when he was shot by an unknown suspect. Other circumstances leading up to the violence were not immediately clear.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 and can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police seek tips from public after deadly downtown Lubbock shooting