Police seek tips from public about late-night fatal shooting in Tarentum

Dec. 17—Homicide detectives are seeking tips from the public about a fatal shooting in Tarentum late Thursday night.

The shooting was reported at about 11:08 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street. Neighbors reported hearing between five and seven shots fired in rapid succession.

The location is near the intersection of East Fifth Avenue and Main, near a set of railroad tracks and the Philip Burtner Apartments.

First responders found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Allegheny County police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

County homicide detectives responded to the scene and police from Tarentum and neighboring departments are following several leads.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

