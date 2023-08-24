Police seek tips in road-rage shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman in Tolleson

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials released new information about a road rage incident that left an 18-year-old dead and is asking the public for help to find the shooter.

Brittany E. Gutierrez-Bugarin died after a road rage shooting on Interstate 10, near 83rd Avenue in Tolleson, DPS officials said. They described the suspect in the case as a thin-built man.

Not only was the suspect's general description released, but the car he was driving was described as a Chrysler Sebring or a Chrysler 200, with black painted rims or hubcaps.

DPS officials said a road rage incident led to the shooting of Gutierres-Bugarin, who was in the passenger seat of a car, around 12:45 a.m. on August 15.

She was taken to Abrazo West Campus Hospital where she died of her injuries. The shooter fled the scene and has not been found, with their description released by authorities on Thursday.

The road rage shooting investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about it can call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Public's help sought in deadly road-rage shooting in Tolleson