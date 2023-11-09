Police seek tips after robbery suspects took shoes, game systems from Lexington stores

The Lexington Police Department is looking for two suspects accused of stealing merchandise during two robberies in September.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 17, Lexington police say they received a report of a robbery at the Shoe Carnival on Bryan Station Road. Detective Kristyn Klingshirn, a liaison for Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, said a suspect displayed a gun to a store employee before leaving with a pair of stolen Crocs.

The second robbery happened that same day at the GameStop on W. New Circle Road, which is about 2 miles away from the Shoe Carnival. Klingshirn said the two suspects each stole a video game system and one implied he had a firearm.

The suspect from the Shoe Carnival robbery was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a blue surgical mask during the robbery, according to Klingshirn. It’s believed that same suspect was involved in the GameStop robbery.

A connection between the two suspects is unknown, according to Klingshirn.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.