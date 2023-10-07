Police seek tips in theft of parcel in northwestern Berks

Oct. 7—Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

Unsolved cases are featured regularly in the Sunday Reading Eagle.

Offense: Theft of delivered parcel

Dates: Monday, Oct. 2, at 6:49 p.m.

Location: Chloe Drive, Tulpehocken Township.

Suspects: Unidentified male

Police synopsis: The perpetrator stole from the porch of a residence after arriving in a black sedan. He was possibly following a FedEx truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Alert or Tulpehocken Township police directly at 717-933-1390.