Police seek tips in theft of tools worth $35,000 in southern Berks

Offense: Theft of tools

Date and time: May 21 between 3:23 a.m. and 4:29 a.m.

Location: 700 block of Crossings Boulevard, Caernarvon Township

Suspects: Unknown

Police synopsis: The suspect, dressed completely in black, used bolt cutters to break into three construction trailers. Once inside the trailers, the person stole a large amount of tools valued at about $35,000. The suspect left the area in a vehicle, shown in a security camera image, that left the area traveling east on Route 23 toward Chester County. The vehicle appears to be a black Chevrolet Traverse.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip through Crime Alert or call Caernarvon Township police directly at 610-286-1012.