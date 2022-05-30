Police seek two considered 'armed and dangerous' in connection with Nashua home invasion

May 30—Nashua police are looking for two men in connection with a home invasion that occurred on March 1 in the Gate City, officials said Monday.

Yesther Pascual, 20, of no fixed address, and Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, of 10 McLaren Ave., in Nashua, should be considered "armed and dangerous," police said in a statement.

On March 1, Nashua police reported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center to speak with a victim who had suffered injuries from a home invasion, which occurred earlier that day at a residence in the city.

The victim told police multiple people had forced their way into his home, assaulted him and stole valuable items from the house, officials said.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division continued their investigation and identified Pascual and Campbell IV as individuals allegedly responsible. Detectives were granted warrants for both Pascual and Campbell's arrest, charging them both with burglary and a Class A felony.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Nashua police at 603-594-3500. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Nashua Police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.