Police seek two in fatal bar shootout

Jan. 18—Brunswick police are seeking two men in connection with a shootout that occurred after midnight Saturday at the Bamboo Lounge, 2717 U.S. 17, that left one man dead and five others injured.

Antonio Duncan, 27, of Brunswick, is wanted on arrest warrants charging him with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police also issued an arrest warrant for Darren Cowart, 26, of Brunswick, charging him with party to a crime of murder. Police say Duncan should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Duncan and Cowart is urged to call Brunswick police detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.

Brandon Capers, 32, died of a gunshot wound suffered while participating in the shootout, Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said.

An off-duty Brunswick police officer was working a security detail outside the Bamboo Lounge when he heard gunfire coming from inside and called for on-duty police to respond.

Police said an argument involving Duncan and Capers escalated and the two men began shooting at each other inside the bar at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Gunfire struck Capers, as well as four women and another man who also were in the bar, police said.

Capers was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he died, police said.

The four wounded women also were transported to the Brunswick hospital.

The other wounded man was treated at an "undisclosed medical facility," police said.

Three of the gunshot victims were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital, police said.

The shooting victims were between the ages of 25 and 52, police said.

Brunswick police issued warrants for Duncan and Cowart on Sunday.