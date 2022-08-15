Police seek two men after fatal shooting in southeast Wichita early Monday

Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left a 49-year-old man dead in southeast Wichita on Monday morning.

The name of the man will be released after his family is notified, police spokesperson Chad Ditch said in a news release.

Police responded around 7:50 a.m. to a shooting call in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert. Inside a home, officers found a man who had suffered gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died, Ditch said.

The man was several other people when two men entered the home and shot him, Ditch said in the news release.

The two men then left on foot. Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting, Ditch said.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.