Police seek Valdosta shooting suspect

Apr. 28—VALDOSTA — Police are asking the public's help in finding a suspect in a Monday shooting.

At about 7 p.m., police headed to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive after callers to 911 reported a shooting, according to a police statement.

Officers found a 17-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to her legs. She was taken to South Georgia Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

Police identified three suspects who shot into a crowd before running from the scene, police said.

Two of the suspects have been captured, one taken at a home on Hyssop Crossing and the other in a traffic stop.

The third suspect — Talonnie Rae-Quan Rogers, 21, of Valdosta — is at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Warrants have been taken out for him on charges of felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the police statement said.

Anyone who knows his location should call 911 immediately, police said.

"We are thankful for the witnesses that saw the shooting occur, who immediately contacted 911 and identified the offenders. These citizens are not wanting this activity to happen in their neighborhood and we are glad they came forward with information. We are lucky that no one else was injured or killed during these offenders' reckless actions," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Authorities ask anyone with information on this case to contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations, (229) 293-3145.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.