Police seek info in wallet theft

Nov. 30—ENFIELD — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two people who stole a wallet at Home Depot on Oct. 20.

The two were captured on camera at the front of the store.

The man and woman are suspected of stealing an 80-year-old's woman's wallet and then going on a fraud spree totaling thousands of dollars.

Police say the two are believed to be involved in similar incidents in other surrounding jurisdictions.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of either of these individuals is requested to contact Officer Daniel LeClair at dleclair@enfield.org or 860-763-6400, ext. 1458.

