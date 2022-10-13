Police seek witnesses to Frostburg shooting

Oct. 13—FROSTBURG, Md. — A man shot early Saturday on Bowery Street in what police are describing as an isolated incident remained hospitalized Wednesday, and the shooter was still at large.

Frostburg City Police Chief Nick Costello said the 19-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken to UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland, where he was in stable condition.

The shooting occurred at 12:38 a.m. at 70 Bowery.

"Police believe this was an isolated incident, specifically directed at the victim, and not a random act of violence," Costello said via news release.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call C3I at 301-777-0326 or Frostburg City Police at 301-689-3000. Anonymous tips may be provided to Allegany-Mineral County Crime Solvers at 301-722-4300.