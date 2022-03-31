Police seek witnesses to parking lot assault at Bensalem Beer and Soda

Bensalem police are attempting to identify two people involved in a fight in the parking lot of a beer distributor early Wednesday morning.

The altercation occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Bensalem Beer and Soda store at the corner of Hulmeville and Street roads and it was captured on surveillance video, police said in a press release.

Police were alerted to the incident shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of bloodstains found in the parking lot and “various personal items.”

Bensalem police are seeking witnesses to a fight early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a beer distributor

Police did not release any description or gender of the two individuals involved in the assault, but said in the video footage it appeared that one was seriously hurt in the fight. The press release noted that no other information about the incident would be released at this time.

Numerous vehicles passed the two individuals while the fight was occurring, according to police. The passenger of a white SUV stopped at the intersection, climbed out of the vehicle window to look at the two individuals, police said.

The vehicle then drove away without calling police.

Bensalem police are asking any one who witnessed the assault or has other information to contact police at 215-633-3719 or submit an anonymous tip on the township’s CrimeWatch page.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bensalem police seek witnesses to early morning fight at Bensalem Beer and Soda