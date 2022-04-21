Police seek woman in alleged identity theft at mall

Apr. 20—MANSFIELD — Connecticut State Police are seeking information regarding the identity of a woman who allegedly used a debit card fraudulently at the East Brook Mall in Mansfield.

According to the Facebook page of state police at Troop C in Tolland Monday, troopers were dispatched to an address in the Town of Mansfield April 12 for a report of identity theft.

It was determined a debit card was fraudulently used at both an ATM machine and the Old Navy store at the East Brook Mall, state police said.

The suspect is described as a white woman with blonde hair who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with an orange shirt underneath.

According to state police, the woman then left the mall in an unknown direction.

No further information on the matter was available.

Anyone with any information on the woman's identity is asked to contact TFC Mark Marquis # 595 at 860- 896-3200, ext. 8063, or at Mark. Marquis@ct.gov. Those who contact Marquis can remain anonymous.

