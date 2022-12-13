Police seek woman caught on video with drinks allegedly stolen from beer distributor

Dec. 13—Police are trying to identify a woman caught on video surveillance allegedly stealing drinks Saturday from a beer distributor in Allegheny Township.

In an image from video footage posted Monday to the Zamp's Brew Thru Facebook page and later taken down, a woman is seen clutching three White Claw Surge alcoholic drinks from the distributor at 5743 Leechburg Road.

The post read: "This woman was caught on camera stealing White Claw Surges from @zampsbrewthru Saturday evening. If you can identify her, please contact us directly. We have reported the theft to Allegheny Township Police. Thank you for your attention to this matter and thank you to all of our loyal customers."

Allegheny Township police Chief Duane Fisher said Tuesday an investigation has been opened.

"Officers are pursuing information and leads appropriately at this time," Fisher said.

Zamp's owner, Ryan Zampogna of Allegheny Township, declined to comment Tuesday morning on the investigation.

The image shows the woman wearing a blue Under Armour sweatshirt, black pants and sneakers.

White Claw Surge is a type of hard seltzer drink.

Zamp's opened in August in the former Big Boys Beer location.

Anyone able to identify the woman is asked to call Allegheny Township Police at 724-845-9410.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .